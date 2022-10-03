Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this feat during India's second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Kohli needed only 19 runs before the game to reach the milestone and he got there quite easily. However, he didn't stop there and made the moment further memorable with a fine knock of 49 not out off only 28 balls. His innings was laced with seven fours and one six.

Overall, Kohli is the fouth batter to cross the mark of 11,000 T20 runs. Chris Gayle (14,562) tops the chart, Kieron Pollard (11,915) follows him and Shoaib Malik (11,902) occupies the third spot.

During the match, Kohli displayed his class. For a moment, everything was mesmerized by the beautiful shots that Suryakumar was playing but Kohli made his presence count with some quality shots around the park.

In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter in terms of innings (31) to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar became the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs in terms of balls. He achieved the feat in 573 balls, 31 balls less than the previous list topper Glenn Maxwell.

(With ANI Inputs)