India batter Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of breaking veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan's huge T20I record. With India set to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting later on Wednesday, Suryakumar could go past Dhawan as the batter with most T20I runs for Team India in a calendar year. Suryakumar (692) needs just eight runs to go past Dhawan, who had amassed 689 runs in 2018 in the shortest format. The 32-year-old could also go past the likes of Netherland's Max O'Dowd (702), Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (729) and Paul Stirling (748) in the list led by Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan (1,326) and Babar Azam (939).

Suryakumar on Wednesday went past Babar as the second ranked T20I batter in the world, and is only behind Rizwan.

Suryakumar now has 801 rating points after smashing a match-winning 69 off 36 deliveries in the third match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday that helped India clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, Suryakumar had pipped Babar to go third in the rankings after his 25-ball 46 in the first T20I against Australia, but Babar went above him again after hitting a stunning century in the second T20I against England.

Suryakumar fell for a golden duck in the second T20I against Australia, which saw him drop below Markam as well, but he is back in the top three, and will now aim for the top spot

He had reached the second spot in T20 rankings for the first time in August this year following his exploits against the West Indies.