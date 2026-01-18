Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Ind vs NZ 11 Jan 26 to 31 Jan 26
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd ODI: India will be taking on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Indore. India's absolute dominance at home will come under examination when they meet a determined Blackcaps in the decisive game. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in focus, India hope to bounce back from the painful defeat of the second match. India had posted a total of 284/7 in 50 overs on Wednesday after being put to bat first. However, the Kiwis chased down the target with 15 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Updates of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand straight from Indore -

Jan 18, 2026 12:39 (IST)
Share

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: Series on the line

India have not lost a bilateral ODI series at home since March 2019, when Australia overturned a 0-2 deficit to win 3–2, including the decider in Delhi. But that history is now firmly on the line.

Jan 18, 2026 12:36 (IST)
Share

3rd ODI Live: Rohit eyes big record

This match is going to be an interesting one as veteran India batter Rohit Sharma will aim to achieve a big feat. He need two more sixes to register the most number of maximums in ODIs against New Zealand. Currently, the spot is taken by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with 50 sixes in 38 ODIs against the Kiwis. Rohit has got 49 sixes in 32 matches.

Jan 18, 2026 12:28 (IST)
Share

3rd ODI Live: Series levelled 1-1

India's absolute dominance at home will come under examination when they meet a determined New Zealand in the decisive third ODI at the high-scoring Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, with the three-match series locked at 1-1.

Jan 18, 2026 12:15 (IST)
Share

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of three-match series between India and New Zealand on Sunday, straight from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Arshdeep Singh Michael Bracewell Devon Conway India vs New Zealand 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.