New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said that his Indian heritage helped him tackle spin better during Kiwis' win over India in the first Test. Rachin, born to Bengaluru parents in New Zealand, starred in NZ's first Test win in India after 36 years, smashing a fine 134 in the first innings to help Kiwis take a massive lead of 356 runs, something from which India could not fully recover despite a fine show with the bat in the second innings. Later during the run chase of 107 runs, Rachin played a calm and composed knock of 39*, guiding his side to a monumental win.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, 'Player of the Match' Rachin, shared insights into his approach against spin after New Zealand's victory over India in the 1st Test of the series.

Reflecting on his game plan, Ravindra said: "I do not necessarily play in the traditional style of Westerners who come over here. I have Indian heritage and have played a lot of cricket in India, which has helped me develop those game plans. I am not a massive sweeper or reverse sweeper, so I stick to my strengths. I was able to play against the spin, and with fewer fielders on that side, it helped me accumulate runs."

He also expressed his fondness for playing in Bengaluru saying that the city is special for him, both on the field and away from it, because of his family connections here.

"Bengaluru is always special for me, not just for cricket but off the field too. It is a great city, and I feel very welcomed by the fans and the people here. Having family connections here makes it even more special, as I don't get to see them often. Playing in front of them is always an amazing feeling," he said.

Rachin said that as far as his batting approach is concerned, he is well aware of the class of his opposition and focuses on manipulating their lengths and getting in good positions to score.

"I was able to get some good practice in Chennai before this series, and that definitely helped," he concluded.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) tried posing some challenge, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores:

India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

