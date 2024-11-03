Virat Kohli's 'suicidal' run-out towards the end of the Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand left many former cricketers scratching their heads. Kohli hasn't bene in the best of form for India the last few matches. When the Indian team needed him to deliver after the top order's collapse at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli ended up throwing his wicket away just minutes before stumps. Takin a sharp swipe at Kohli and his recent form, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that the iconic batter's recent run is a big worry for the team. The legendary Anil Kumble also echoed Kaif's sentiments.

"Virat Kohli in this series has been clean bowled to a full toss and now this error of judgement to be run out. This needs to change if India needs to reach the WTC final," Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter) without mincing his words.

Kumble, one of the experts hired by the broadcaster for the series, called the run-out suicidal as he tore into Kohli.

"You can't have this repeatedly happening in every game, so it's more than a concern at the moment. You had an opportunity to get inside with just one wicket down of Rohit Sharma. And then yes, Jaiswal gets out and the night watchman comes in and gets out first ball, then this (Kohli run-out)," said Kumble while talking on Jio Cinema after end of play on Day 1.

"Nobody expected the run-out. This was certainly not something that you expect of Virat Kohli getting run out in the last over or last few minutes of a day's play. And it was something that he just hit the shot and then went straight for a run, which is suicidal," the former cricketer added.

In 2024 in Tests, Virat has scored 249 runs in six Tests and ten innings, with just one fifty and best score of 70.In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 though, Virat has been rather solid. He has scored 560 runs in nine Tests, with a century and three fifties in 15 innings, with best score of 121.

The decade the began four years back has been tough for Virat as a Test batter. He made 1,837 runs in 34 Tests, with just two centuries and nine fifties in 59 innings and the best score of 186.

