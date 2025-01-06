While their Test future is up for debate, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still remain crucial to India's hopes in ODI cricket. A few days after reports suggesting selectors are planning to snub the duo for the 3-match ODI series against England, it has been reported that both Kohli and Rohit will be called up for the series by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who hurt his back while bowling in the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney, however, could be rested to manage his workload issues.

According to a report in Sports Tak, both Rohit and Kohli will be selected as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announces India's squad for the ODI series, starting February 06. The 3-match series is Team India's only assignment in the 50-over format before the ICC Champions Trophy begins later in February.

Though India won't have another opportunity to give Bumrah some match practice in the 50-over format, the selection committee and the management reportedly don't want to push the pacer too much. His workload remains of utmost importance for the teams, especially considering the way he bowled in Australia over the course of 5-matches.

Bumrah had to miss half of the Sydney Test due to back spasms. The extent of the problem isn't yet known, with the pacer still undergoing treatment. He did come out to bat in the second innings but refrained from bowling despite the fact that India needed to win the match to stay in World Test Championship final race and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs England ODI series full schedule:

1st ODI: February 6 (Nagpur)

2nd ODI: February 9 (Cuttack)

3rd ODI: February 12 (Ahmedabad)

Meanwhile, India's T20I assignment against England begins on January 22. While Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is, Bumrah isn't expected to be a part of that series.