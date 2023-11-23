India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Three in three for Australia. Shorter and on off, Singh pulls it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. He makes his end but just like Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh is late at his end as Steven Smith throws at the bowler's end and finds him short.
A run out appeal is taken upstairs...
Arshdeep Singh walks in. Good thing for India is Rinku Singh is on strike.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Australia are making a match out of nothing. Short and on off. Ravi Bishnoi swings and misses. Singh runs across and makes his end but the ball rolls across to Sean Abbott who clips the bails at his end. Ravi Bishnoi was well short.
Ravi Bishnoi walks in. He needs to give the strike to Singh. 2 runs needed in 3 balls.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Patel goes! Australia still in the game. Short and on off, Patel looks to pull but top edges it high but not far away. Sean Abbott turns and takes it well. Another good catch by the Aussies.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Bye! Slower length ball, outside off. Singh swings and misses. Matthew Wade fumbles to collect it cleanly and a bye is taken. 2 runs needed.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLASHED AWAY! A length ball, wide of off. Singh slashes and it flies over point and races to the fence.
Sean Abbott to bowl the final over. 7 runs needed by India.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Singh keeps the strike. Short and on off, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rinku, the finisher has arrived. Full and outside off, Singh drives it down past mid off for a boundary. Powered.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Singh finally gets the strike. Short, slow and outside off, this is hit to backward point for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Make it three. A length ball, outside off, Patel slaps it to cover.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, outside off. Patel looks to pull but misses. Two dots..
18.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Patel toe ends his strike back to the keeper.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and outside off, Patel leaves for a wide.
Nathan Ellis to bowl the penultimate over. Australia are 2 overs behind so they have to keep just 4 fielders outside the circle.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, Singh taps it straight to point.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On the hips, Patel nudges it to deep square leg for one.
Axar Patel walks in next.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! Is there a late twist? This is full and on off, Suryakumar tries to loft but toe ends his shot to long on. Aaron Hardie runs back, keeps his eyes well on the ball and dives to take the catch, all while running towards the ropes. Just superb. 15 runs needed now.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Suryakumar with a rare swing and a miss.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placed well. This is full and outside off. Suryakumar places it through point, the man in the deep was too wide. Easy boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, this is steered to point for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit to third man for a single. India need 20 runs now.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Suryakumar pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the shot which you'll see in the highlights. Shorter and outside off. Suryakumar upper-cuts it over third man for a boundary.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar is middling everything. This looks like a straightforward catch right now. On a length and on middle, Suryakumar thumps it over long on for a biggie. He is making it look so easy.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on top of off, this is punched to cover.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and close to leg, Suryakumar makes a leave for a wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower again but down the leg side, Suryakumar misses his clip.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SKY SHOW! A slower length ball on middle, Suryakumar slams and clears the infield, past mid on for a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was meant to be hit. A half-volley on the pads. Singh whacks it behind square leg for four.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too many wides from the Aussies so far. A bouncer on middle, Singh sits under it.
15.5 overs (0 Run) An off-cutter into the surface. Singh looks to pull but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MORE! Shorter and outside off, Suryakumar shifts on the back foot and punches it through point for a boundary. No chance for the fielder.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed to the left of mid off for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, outside off. Singh waits and lets the ball to come to him, dabs it through backward point for a boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 209, are 214/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.