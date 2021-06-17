Story ProgressBack to home
WTC Final: India Announce Playing XI For Summit Clash vs New Zealand
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
India named their playing XI for WTC final vs New Zealand.© Twitter
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who did not play the last Test against England, were included in the final XI.
NEWS— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2021
Here's #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the #WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/DiOBAzf88h
India are going in with two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. While the Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are the three pacers.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.