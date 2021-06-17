The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who did not play the last Test against England, were included in the final XI.

India are going in with two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. While the Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are the three pacers.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

More to follow...