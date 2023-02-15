Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second Women's T20 World Cup match at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan. Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against England, as she came through a pre-match training session unscathed.

India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful that Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance in the tournament.

When will India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, February 14.

Where will the India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time does the India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With PTI Inputs)

