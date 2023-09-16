Pakistan cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 campaign came to a rude halt when the Babar Azam-led side lost to Sri Lanka in a SUper 4 match. Kusal Mendis' 91 and an unbeaten 49 by Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka edge out Pakistan by two wickets in a last-ball thriller of the Asia Cup to set up a final clash with India. Chasing a DLS revised target of 252 in the 42-overs-a-side contest in Colombo, Sri Lanka needed eight from the final over and achieved the target with Asalanka's winning hit on the last ball.

To make matters worse, some reports have claimed that all is not well in the Pakistan camp under Babar Azam's captaincy. There were even arguments between the players after the Asia Cup exit.

Former Pakistan star Moin Khan has opened on the issue. The former Pakistan star added that the issues can be sorted out ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

"It's good that such matters have come out before the big tournament. So that, you can rectify and improve conduct. This will develop unity. The issues should not happen during matches. This does not send a good vibe that such reports are coming out in the media about fight, argument in the dressing room, he said on Geo TV.

"The handling has not been right. If somebody has an issue with Babar or if he is not handling the issue in the right manner in the absence of the head coach or director of cricket, who is not with the team it very unfortunate. It's their job to intervene to handle such situation.

"We saw in the entire tournament, I've commented about it earlier as well... no player walked towards Babar. Neither Rizwan came to him, nor even the vice-captain was coming to him. No one was going to him. It felt everyone was scattered, there was no unity," said Moin.

The team captain's father Azam Siddique has revealed that Babar was not able to even speak afer Pakistan exit from Asia Cup 2023.

"Salam Pakistan. Pakistan played the whole match with half the players and lost on the last ball with a four of a flock. But in this match, I have been shown a total superstar bowler Zaman Khan, who was bowling very well even in high pressure. Win or lose game. It is a part of the team, but the team played the whole competition despite being in half," wrote Siddiqui in a post on Instagram in Urdu.

"Inshallah, when everyone is fit in the World Cup, it will be fun to see the competitions. Allah only sees what happens with intention and action from the heart. Whether he accepts it or not, He is my Lord. I think the team has sacrificed their lives. Let's encourage the team at this time and make their hearts big. This is patriotism. Long live Pakistan. (I just talked to Babar, he was not able to talk. I told him, 'Braves live or learn.' Never break), " he added.