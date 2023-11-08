Star batter Virat Kohli, on his 35th birthday, equalled former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds during India's 243-run win over South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match. Kohli, who got out on 88 in the previous match, hit an unbeaten 101 to make sure that India post a big total of 326/5 against the in-form Proteas. It took Kohli 277 innings to score his 49th century. Interestingly, Kohli had also scored his first ODI century at the same venue in 2009.

A 13-year-old social media post from Kohli went viral after he scored his 49th century. He is now eyeing a world record 50th ODI ton.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli had wished to score a lot runs for India.

"Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my team," Kohli had posted on March 16, 2010.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

Tendulkar also posted on X after Kohli equalled his record. The batting great hoped that his former teammate will break the record in the coming days.

"It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 (years old) earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations," wrote the legendary batter, who still holds the record for smashing the most number of Test (51) and international tons (100).

Advertisement

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Faf du Plessis, while commentating for Star Sports, said Kohli was a "master of playing spin in these conditions".

"But what's fascinating about that knock is the (small) amount of dot balls Virat plays, he is a guy that is extremely well (capable) in getting 'ones' from good deliveries," said Du Plessis of his former opponent.

"I think that's the difference between great players and the guys that struggle -- the ability to hit one instead of getting dot, dot, dot and then you hit yourself out of trouble."

(With AFP Inputs)