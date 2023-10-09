Wesley Barresi has been a mainstay for the Netherlands cricket team in the last decade and he is currently the only member of the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad who also played in the 2011 edition of the tournament. During their match against eventual champions India back in 2011, Barresi gave a send-off to a young Virat Kohli after he was dismissed cheaply and the Netherlands cricketer went told Kohli that "we'll never see or hear from you again". The comment has not aged well with Kohli transforming into one of the best batters of the current generation and Barresi saw the lighter side of the incident.

"Maybe I got slightly cocky that night, but looking at that Indian team, they had superstars galore, and Kohli was the youngster, the timing was perfect to hand out a bit of stick. He certainly proved us wrong."

"It was all part of the moment, and we were fired up. We had them on the ropes, they were three or four down, so we felt like we were in the game a little. It was an excellent opportunity to knock India over in India. The atmosphere and everything that was going on spurred us on a bit, and we might have gotten ahead of ourselves," he said during an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Barresi also recalled his experience of playing a World Cup in India and the feeling he had when he saw legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar batting right in front of him.

The stadium was completely packed and painted blue everywhere. I just remember standing behind the stumps and seeing Sachin Tendulkar right in front of me," he concluded.