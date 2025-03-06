Australian cricket team star batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket following his team's loss against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. Smith, who slammed a gritty half-century, was the top performer for his team but a brilliant knock from Virat Kohli and a late cameo from Hardik Pandya clinched the game for India. While Smith informed the world about his decision on Wednesday, several social media users were convinced that he told Kohli about the retirement on Tuesday. In a video going viral, the two star cricketers were seen having a brief conversation before they shared a hug. Some users felt that Kohli asked whether it was Smith's final match when they were shaking hand at the end of the match and the Australia star cricketer said yes.

Kohli asked Smith - 'Last?'.

His face changed when Smith said Yes.



Thank you Smithy. Keep playing Tests for as long as you canpic.twitter.com/Rabk9I6adS — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) March 5, 2025

Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket following his team's four-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy semifinal here but the star batter will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals.

The 35-year-old, who was leading the world champion side in the absence of an injured Pat Cummins, informed his teammates after the match that he would be stepping away from the 50-over format with immediate effect.

Reflecting on his decision, Smith said it was the right time to step aside as Australia builds itself for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey," he added in a media release shared by Cricket Australia.

A key member of Australia's victorious 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning teams, Smith was named Australia's men's ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and earned a place in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

He took over the ODI captaincy in 2015 and, fittingly, led the side one last time in his final match.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way," he said.

The veteran of 170 ODIs said Test cricket remains a priority and he is looking forward to the World Test Championship Final in June.

"I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he said.

