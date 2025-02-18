Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed India to win the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, slated to get underway in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19. In fact, Clarke shockingly, by his own admission, feels India will beat Australia in the final of the tournament. However, Clarke hoped that Australia can somehow prove him wrong, in what would be a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Australia, in front of packed crowd in Ahmedabad, broke Indian hearts to win their fifth ODI World Cup title.

During a recent interaction, Clarke admitted that India are the team to beat, but hoped that his former side can add another ICC title to their cabinet.

"My fingers are crossed for Australia, so I am going to say Australia is going to be one of them, and I think they are going to play India in the final. (Repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final) that's what I am hoping for," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"You know what, I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. Can't believe that just came out of my mouth. I think India is going to win the tournament. I am going with them," added Clarke, who was part of Australia's Champions Trophy winning side in 2006.

Clarke also picked India captain Rohit Sharma to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter.

"Well, I'm saying India is going to win, so I'm going with their captain who's back in form. I'm going to say Rohit Sharma will be the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Wouldn't it be great to see him back in wonderful form? It's good to see him making runs again. Absolutely, I think India needs him for sure," Clarke said.

As far as the leading wicket-taker is concerned, Clarke took England pacer Jofra Archer's name.

"Wow, most wickets? Well, when we did the PSL last year, it didn't spin that much; the wickets were slow. I'm going to go with a fast bowler. I'll pick Jofra Archer as the leading wicket-taker. I know England might not do that well, but I think he's a superstar. Jofra is going to be really hard to play, so I'm going to have him as my leading wicket-taker."

As for the 'Player of the tournament,' Clarke added: "If it's between India and Australia, I'm going with Travis Head. His IPL form was phenomenal, his Australian summer Test form was phenomenal, and after a short break in Sri Lanka, he's ready to go again," he signed off.