There is intense speculation over the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India gear up to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Both veterans have been serving Indian cricket for a long time and their impact on the game is well established. However, after India's Border Gavaskar Trophy loss, there were rumours whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were entering the final phase of their careers. Virat Kohli has been in great form in the Champions Trophy 2025 while Rohit Sharma has given India good starts, though he is yet to score big.

In the midst of this, a social media user attributed a quote regarding their retirement speculation to Ravichandran Ashwin. "As far as I know Rohit is targeting 2027 odi wc while you may see Virat Kohli hanging up his boots soon because he wants to spend more time with his young family that is what Virat discussed to me few months back.(Via his YT channel)," the post read. However, the quote was fake one.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the quote in his trademark witty way. "Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?" he wrote on X.

Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role? https://t.co/Kf2worJI30 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 8, 2025

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a cracker of a cricket match. India entered the title clash undefeated while New Zealand lost only one match - against Rohit Sharma and Co in the group stage.

India played all its matches in Dubai, a move that was pre-decided with the BCCI not wanting to send the team to Pakistan - the designated hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025. While all the other teams traversed venues and countries, India have played their five matches in Dubai.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin blasted the 'venue advantage' propagators.

"I can only laugh at the questions directed at our captain, coaches in the press conference about 'home advantage'. In 2009 Champions Trophy, South Africa played all their matches at the same venue and they did not qualify for the final. It is not South Africa's fault that they did not qualify. Let's accept that India have played class cricket and have reached the final due to top performances. Last time India played in Dubai was during COVID. After that New Zealand, England, South Africa played in Dubai," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.