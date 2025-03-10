Captain Rohit Sharma led India's four-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The win rounded off India's dominant campaign at the Dubai International Stadium, giving Rohit's team the 'invincibles' tag, having not lost a single game throughout the tournament. For Rohit, it wasn't just a triumph, but a moment of redemption. The Indian captain played down criticism over his fitness, leadership and whatnot. Despite failing to finish the game, Rohit's 76 came at a crucial juncture before New Zealand's mini recovery pegged India back.

It was a complete team performance from Rohit and his men. The batters peaked at the right time while the bowlers, especially the spinners, seemed unplayable at times.

For Kohli and Rohit, the Champions Trophy success couldn't have come at a better time. Ever since their disastrous show with the bat in the five Tests against Australia, the two veterans have witnessed have seen a lot of questions being thrown at them.

While Kohli always reserves his best for the ICC events, Rohit's breathed a sigh of relief as the Indian skipper scored his first half-century in a ICC final.

However, the deciding factor was Shreyas Iyer's presence in the middle. It was also a redemptions of sorts for Iyer after he was unfairly dropped of the central contracts list due to a miscommunication.

In addition, Shubman Gill also took a giant leap towards cementing himself as one of the leaders in the team. Only a matter of time before the 25-year-old takes over the leadership mantle, at least in white-ball cricket.

Hardik Pandya, what would we do without him? a crucial knock in the semi-final, followed by some lusty blows in the final, dragging the team across the finishing line. Also, who can ever doubt his bowling credentials?

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion proved to be a game changer on the slow tracks of Dubai. Shami showed flashes of brilliance, and Kuldeep Yadav turning up in the final and scalping the prized wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

KL Rahul too repaid Gautam Gambhir's trust with crucial knocks in the semi-final and final, proving why he is rated so highly by the management.

This was India's third straight appearance in a Champions Trophy final after 2013 and 2017, respectively. Their run has been near perfect, barring the heavy defeat to Pakistan in the final of 2017 edition.

However, this latest success in the 50-over format comes after heartbreaks in the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2019 ODI World semi-final loss to the Kiwis, and the worst of them all, the 2013 ODI World Cup final heartbreak at home soil against India.

Advertisement

While the loss in Ahmedabad to the Aussies still haunts the fans, the setback allowed Rohit and his team to get better.

The T20 World Cup success last year in Barbados was a positive step for the team, soilidifying Rohit's legacy as one of India's sharpest cricketing brains.

Now, having ticked all the boxes in Dubai, sky is the limit for this team, as far as white-ball cricket in concerned.