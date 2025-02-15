India vs Spain LIVE Telecast: The Indian men's hockey team, currently ranked fifth in the world, is all set to kickstart their highly anticipated FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian squad will open their campaign with two thrilling matches against World No. 8 Spain on February 15 and 16, followed by intense clashes against World No. 4 Germany on February 18 and 19. India's campaign will open at home, thus offering a prime opportunity for the team to showcase their recent momentum. Following their encounters with Germany, India will take on Ireland on February 21 and 22, before facing the formidable World No. 2 England on February 24 and 25.

With their bonze medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side has proven their mettle on the international stage. The team was last seen in action during a two-match Test series at home against Germany in October 2024, where India bounced back from a 2-0 defeat in the first game to defeat the visitors 5-3 in the second. Though Germany won the series via shootout, the competitive performances added confidence to India's preparations for the FIH Pro League.

Earlier, India showcased their prowess by successfully defending their title at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in September, winning all their matches and cementing their position as one of Asia's strongest teams.

Harmanpreet Singh will be joined by vice-captain Hardik Singh as they lead a well-balanced squad filled with both experience and youthful talent. Senior players such as Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad will form the backbone of the team while emerging stars like Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh bring fresh energy and skill to the lineup.

When will the India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match take place?

The India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match will take place on Saturday, February 15.

Where will the India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match be held?

Advertisement

The India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match will be held at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match start?

The India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match?

Advertisement

The India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match will be televised live on Star Sport Select 2, Star Sports 3 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match?

The India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League Match will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs