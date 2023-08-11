India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy semi-final Live Updates: India's focus will be on the penalty corner conversion rate when they take on Japan in the semi-final of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday. The match will take place at the at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. When the two teams met in the league stage, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side missed plenty of chances through PC and were held to a 1-1 draw eventually. The winner of the semi-final game will take on the winner of Malaysia vs Korea game in the summit clash of the tournament.

Here are the Live Updates and Scores of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy semi-final match from Chennai:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle August 11 2023 19:30 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: A reminder for Team India There is a wide gap in the world rankings between the two teams as India are at fourth spot as against 19 of Japan. But the home side should not forget that they had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals of the 2021 edition in Dhaka after thrashing their opponents 6-0 in the league stage. Share Link

August 11 2023 19:19 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: India are the favouries! No doubt, India will start as favourites against Japan in the semi-final tonight as they are unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. Share Link

August 11 2023 19:12 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: Hosts aim to continue good form Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India's targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal game tonight. Following India's 4-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday, head coach Fulton noted that it would be vital for his side to maintain consistency in all the four quarters of the match. Share Link

August 11 2023 19:05 (IST) India vs Japan Hockey: An improved Indian team When the two sides faced each other in the round-robin stage of the ongoing tournament. Japan managed to hold India to a 1-1 draw after the hosting team failed to convert many penalty corners, especially in the first quarter. However, this is an improved Indian team now with answer to many such problems. It is definitely not going to be an easy battle for Japan this time. Share Link

August 11 2023 18:55 (IST) India vs Japan Hockey: Head-to-head Both the sides have played 34 matches against each other so far. India lead the head-to-head battle by a huge margin as they have won 27 games in comparison to Japan's three. Four matches ended in a draw that included one in the ongoing tournament. Share Link

August 11 2023 18:43 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy semi-final match. You will get the live updates and scores related to the game here. Stay connected.