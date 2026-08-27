India vs Germany LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women's hockey team will look to end their Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a high as they take on Germany in the fifth-sixth place classificiation match. India lost just once in five matches during the ongoing competition and a win over Germany will give them their best-ever finish since securing the fourth spot in 1974. Their only loss came against Netherlands as they went down 0-2. A victory against Germany would cap a memorable World Cup campaign and provide Indian women's hockey with a new benchmark to build on after more than five decades.

India vs Germany LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where And How To Watch

When will the India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will take place on Thursday, August 27.

Where will the India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool E match streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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