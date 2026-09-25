The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run, beating hosts Japan 3-1 to register its fourth consecutive win and virtually seal a semifinal berth at the Asian Games on Friday. The Indians scored through Lalremsiami (5th minute), Ishika Chaudhary (30th) and Navneet Kaur (36th). Japan's lone goal was scored by Shiho Kobayakawa in the 46th minute. India will round off their Pool B campaign against Singapore on Sunday. India entered the contest after three consecutive wins in the competition.

The Indian women opened their campaign with a 19-0 victory over Uzbekistan, which was followed by a 17-1 win against Indonesia, and then they defeated Thailand 20-1 to top Pool B.

The Indians continued their fine run and took the lead as early as the fifth minute through a field goal by Lalremsiami.

The Indians continued to control the proceedings and mounted numerous attacks on the Japanese defence, which stood firm.

Japan too had their chances but failed to breach the Indian defence.

India, though, were a bit sloppy with penalty corners, utilising just one of the five they earned in the first half, that too through rebound.

In the last two minutes of the first half India secured three penalty corners in quick time, the last of which was scored by Ishika from a rebound after Navneet Kaur's intial shot was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

The Indians continued in the same vein after the change of ends and extended their lead six minutes into the third quarter through Navneet, who scored with a scoop after some fine stickwork to set it up.

India were brilliant with their interceptions and dominated the play in the third quarter.

The Japanese struggled to enter the Indian half and even when they managed to do so, they failed to get past a structured Indian defence.

Navneet came close to extending the lead in the final seconds of the third quarter with a fierce shot which was kicked away by the Japanese goalkeeper.

The Japanese, however, came out strong and with purpose in the final quarter and troubled the Indian defence quite a lot.

A minute into the fourth and final quarter, Kobayakawa scored with a brilliant tomahawk from the top of the circle, which veteran India goalkeeper Savita failed to stop.

India secured another penalty corner in the 50th minute but wasted the chance.

Japan too earned a penalty corner four minutes from the final hooter but the Indians defended stoutly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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