India vs South Korea Live Updates, Asian Games Men's Hockey: India are leading 6-0 against South Korea in the second quarter at the Asian Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A match on Thursday. India had a positive start to their title defence, registering commanding 13-1 and 16-1 wins over Indonesia and Sri Lanka respectively. Earlier on Tuesday, India outclassed Sri Lanka 16-1 on Tuesday, registering their second straight big win in Pool A of the men's hockey tournament. Jugraj Singh slammed four goals, Abhishek Nain and Dilpreet Singh hit hattricks, captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals, and Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad scored one each.
Here are the Live Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Men's Hockey Match at Asian Games 2026:
India vs South Korea, Live Score: 3rd quarter begins
Hello and welcome to the third quarter and second half of the Aisan Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A match between India and South Korea. With a lead of 5-0 already in their hand, Harmanpreet Singh and Co are eager to put some more and block all the ways of comeback for Korea. Let's play!
India vs South Korea, Live Score: End of 2nd quarter
This marks the end of the second quarter as India lead 5-0 against South Korea. Terrific game for India as they are looking unstoppable at the moment. 30 minutes are remaining as Korea need nothing less than a miracle from here to seal the victory.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: 5th one for India
25' GOAL!!! India have their fifth! Mandeep Singh produces some brilliant work down the left flank, advancing to the byline before whipping in a reverse-hit cross. Dilpreet Singh is perfectly placed and calmly guides it home, extending India's advantage to five goals.
IND 5:0 KOR
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Lakra misses it
24' Brilliant game from Shilanand Lakra! He nearly added a fifth goal for India, only to be denied by the post. Korea look to break quickly down the right flank, but once again lose possession. India then hand the ball back themselves, allowing Korea to settle into a spell of possession with a series of short passes.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Green card for India
19' Oh No!!! A big blow for India as Amit Rohidas receives a green card for a challenge from behind, forcing themto play with 10 men for the next two minutes.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: 2nd quarter begins
The second quarter of the Asian Games 2026, men's hockey match between India and Korea now begins. Harmanpreet Singh and Co are leading 4-0 and will be looking to add more goals to tally.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: End of 1st quarter
This marks the end of the first quarter as India are clearly moving towards a huge victory. Korea need to think of something new in order to stop India's momentum.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Fourth one for India
13' GOAL!!!! Abhishek Nain this time and India are 4-0. What a terrific start from Harmanpreet Singh and Co as India are literally breathing fire on field. Manpreet Singh floats an aerial ball into the circle, where Shilanand Lakra brings it down beautifully. He beats a defender with a clever dribble before setting it up perfectly for Abhishek, who thumps it into the net.
IND 4:0 KOR
India vs South Korea, Live Score: India make in 3-0
11' GOAL!!! This time captain Harmanpreet Singh joins the party and helps his side take 3-0 lead over South Korea. Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake from the penalty corner. With a composed finish, he sends the ball into the far right corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach and finds the net with ease.
IND 3:0 KOR
India vs South Korea, Live Score: India score again
10' GOAL!!! India have done it again and made it 2-0 over South Korea. India earn a free hit through the middle, with Hardik Singh in possession. He switches play to the right flank before a driven ball is fired into the circle. The Korean defence gets a crucial block, but the ball ricochets back into danger. It falls kindly for Dilpreet Singh, who makes no mistake and smashes it home from close to the penalty spot.
IND 2:0 KOR
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Solid pressure from India
7' India's frontline applies excellent pressure, but Korea manages to play through it. A long ball is sent into the circle, where Jarmanpreet Singh gathers it calmly and helps India launch another attack.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: GOAL for India
5' GOAL!!! As we were talking about South Korea's possession, India bounce back in style and start playing aggressively. Hardik Singh sends an aerial shot into the box, which lands towards Shilanand Lakra, who does not wait for a second and smartly puts it into the nets. Terrific move from India as they take early lead.
IND 1:0 KOR
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Korea holding the ball
2' Korea are dominating the proceedings currently as they are holding the possession and making India players sweat. Harmanpreet Singh and Co need to think of an alternate to gain an upper hand in the match.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: We are undeway
The Asian Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A match between India and South Korea finally begins. Stay tuned with us for all the real time updates.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The Pool A match of Asian Games 2026, men's hockey between India and South Korea shall begin shortly now.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Squads of both teams
India
Jarmanpreet Singh (4), Abhishek (5), Manpreet Singh (7), Hardik Singh (8), Dilpreet Singh (9), Mandeep Singh (11), Harmanpreet Singh (13), Jugraj Singh (31), Sanjay (70), Suraj Karkera (77), Rajinder Singh (78), Sumit (17), Raj Kumar Pal (25), Mohith Shashikumar (27), Amit Rohidas (30), Vivek Sagar Prasad (32), Sukhjeet Singh (34), Shilanand Lakra (99).
Republic of Korea
Kim Kyubeom (4), Yang Jihun (6), Sim Jaewon (7), Rim Jinkang (8), Kim Jaeho (9), Park Cheoleon (11), Son Dain (19), Kim Hyeongjin (23), Bae Soung Min (24), Lee Seungwoo (30), Kim Jaehan (32), Kim Jaehyeon (1), Kim Yongbok (10), Lee Gangsan (12), Lim Dohyun (15), Oh Seyong (17), Kim Hyeonhong (28), Lee Hyeseung (51).
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Players to watch out for
Striker Dilpreet Singh has been in red-hot form, leading the scoring chart for India with seven field goals, while drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, with four goals against Sri Lanka from penalty corners and a stroke, is not far behind. Talismanic striker Abhishek too has shown his brilliance with a hat-trick against Sri Lanka.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Eyes on LA Olympics
The Indians, who had a disappointing FIH World Cup campaign in the Netherlands and Belgium recently, where they finished eighth, will look to put that ordeal behind them and secure a gold here to directly qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: India off to dominating wins
India had a positive start to their title defence, registering commanding 13-1 and 16-1 wins over Indonesia and Sri Lanka respectively. But the road ahead is not easy as they take on Korea on Thursday before Japan and Bangladesh, which should be a cakewalk. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team Asian Games competition.
India vs South Korea, Live Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A match between India and South Korea, straight from at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. Stay tuned for all the live updates.