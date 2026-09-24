10' GOAL!!! India have done it again and made it 2-0 over South Korea. India earn a free hit through the middle, with Hardik Singh in possession. He switches play to the right flank before a driven ball is fired into the circle. The Korean defence gets a crucial block, but the ball ricochets back into danger. It falls kindly for Dilpreet Singh, who makes no mistake and smashes it home from close to the penalty spot.

IND 2:0 KOR