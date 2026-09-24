India vs South Korea Men's Hockey LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Telecast: India will be taking on South Korea in their Asian Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A match on Thursday at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. India had a positive start to their title defence, registering commanding 13-1 and 16-1 wins over Indonesia and Sri Lanka respectively. But the road ahead is not easy as they take on Korea on Thursday before Japan and Bangladesh, which should be a cakewalk. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team Asian Games competition.

India vs South Korea Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Thursday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs South Korea, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)

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