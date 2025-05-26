Every athlete has a signature move-something that sets them apart. For Angad Bir Singh, 22, who represented the Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League (HIL), that move was the now-viral 'double jalebi', a trick shot that made him an overnight internet sensation. During a tense match against the Tamil Nadu Dragons, Angad stunned fans and players alike with a bold, never-seen-before shootout move. He beat the towering David Harte with flair, sending the ball cleanly into the net. What followed was a storm of likes, shares, and messages that flooded Angad's inbox.

What seemed magical to the outside world was, in reality, the product of relentless hard work.

"I've done a lot of training for this," Angad said. "Even now, during training sessions in the Indian camp, I regularly practice it. When the HIL camp was set up, I focused even more because I knew there would be more chances of shootouts. My hard work paid off, and I was able to execute it well. I'm humbled by the response-I never thought it would become so popular. It's definitely motivating, and I'm going to continue practicing and improving it."

That one viral moment was backed by serious preparation. The Double Jalebi wasn't just a flashy move-it was a carefully crafted shot built with the right ingredients: instinct, hours of drills, match pressure, and fearless execution. His discipline and performance caught the eye of national coaches, eventually earning him a spot on the Indian senior team for the FIH Pro League.

Angad trained alongside international greats like Thierry Brinkman and Alexander Hendrickx. His discipline and performance impressed Kalinga Lancers coach Valentin Altenburg, who was thoroughly impressed by the "sharp, fearless, and unique trick" - a perfect mix of instinct and training under pressure.

Reflecting on his journey, the 22-year-old star shared how he had always dreamed of wearing the Indian jersey. "Everyone who takes up a sport professionally dreams of playing for India-it was the same for me. The transition from junior to senior hockey wasn't easy, but it was exciting. The level of play is quite different. There's much more pressure at the senior level. Senior hockey involves a lot of tactical play, whereas junior hockey focuses more on the basics," he explained.

What began as a childhood dream soon became a driving passion. Eager to learn, Angad Bir Singh closely observed senior players like Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh, using every opportunity to grow his game.

"I've played at the junior level, represented my state, played in the HIL, made my debut for India, and competed in the Nationals. All of this has given me confidence. My dream is to bring an Olympic gold medal to India. We have the World Cup coming up next year, and there's still time before the Olympics. I want to dedicate all my time to learning and improving so I can help achieve that goal," he said.

With a Pro League debut behind him and a growing presence on the national stage, Angad Bir Singh now has his eyes on the biggest prize of all-and he's working every day to get there.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)