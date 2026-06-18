Manpreet Singh became the most capped player with his 413th appearance as India defeated Germany 3-1 while producing a strong defensive display in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rotterdam. Mandeep Singh (7th), Shilanand Lakra (13th) and Nilakanta Sharma (35th) netted one goal each for India while Raphael Hartkopf (45th) pulled one back for the hosts. Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match. India began with controlling ball possession which lead to the first goal in the seventh minute when Mandeep executed a sharp turn in front of the goal to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Before the end of the first quarter, Lakra beat the German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler with a fine strike to put India 2-0 ahead.

Germany tried to push deep in the opposition's half in the second quarter but the Indian defence remain solid. Germany won two penalty corners thereon, but the first was blocked well by Amit Rohidas and the second was thwarted by goalkeeper Mohith to keep India's lead intact.

India extended their lead to 3-0 when Nilakanta took on the German defenders in a solo run and slotted the ball into the goal.

With just 20 seconds left in the third quarter, Hartkopf scored the first goal for his side in the 45th minute. But despite their increased tempo and efforts to push hard, the Germans could not add more to their tally.

A final attack was launched with 90 seconds left on the clock in the 59th minute, but the Indian backline stood firm to deny any German advance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season