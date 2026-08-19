Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and striker Abhishek scored a brace each as India extended their decade-long unbeaten run over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 5-3 win in a high-voltage FIH World Cup Pool D match on Thursday to advance to the second round. The defeat ended Pakistan's campaign in the tournament. Playing their first World Cup in eight years, Pakistan fought back after conceding three goals but India held their nerve to seal a memorable win in front of a packed 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet (5th, 21st) scored twice from penalty corners, while Abhishek (11th, 24th) struck two fine field goals and Hardik Singh (34th) converted a penalty stroke for India.

Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) scored twice for Pakistan, with Sufyan Khan (24th) adding the other from a penalty corner.

The result saw India and England qualify for the second round from Pool D. India, however, will carry no points into the next stage after losing to England in the opening round.

The fiercely contested match also marked the first World Cup meeting between the two sides in 16 years. India had beaten Pakistan 4-1 in the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The last time the two teams met at Wagener Stadium was in the 1973 World Cup, when India edged past Pakistan 1-0 in the semifinal before losing the final to hosts the Netherlands in penalty shootout.

With Pakistan needing a win to stay alive after losing to England and drawing against Wales, India started aggressively and dominated the opening quarter.

India earned four penalty corners in the first 15 minutes and Harmanpreet converted the second in the fifth minute with a powerful grounded flick to put his side ahead.

Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 11th minute, showing superb control to collect Harmanpreet's aerial pass before his shot took a deflection off a Pakistani stick and found the net.

Harmanpreet had another opportunity from a penalty corner but Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza read his flick well to deny the Indian.

India continued to threaten, with debutant Aditya Lalage producing a fine run into the circle, although he could not finish the move.

Pakistan finally began to find some rhythm early in the second quarter but India struck again in the 21st minute. India tried variation from a set piece this time as Harmanpreet gave a back pass to Rajinder Singh, whose shot was saved, but the rebound fell to the India captain, who made no mistake with the second attempt.

Pakistan responded through Shahid in the 22nd minute. His first attempt was saved by Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, but he found the net in the second attempt.

Abhishek restored India's three-goal cushion in the 24th minute after receiving a long pass from Jugraj Singh, dribbling into the circle and seeing his effort deflect off a Pakistani defender into the goal.

Pakistan earned their first penalty corner soon after and Sufyan converted it to reduce the scoreline to 2-4.

India were reduced to 10 players after Sukhjeet Singh received a green card shortly before the interval, but they went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage.

Hardik then restored India's three-goal lead in the 34th minute after Aditya Lalage was obstructed inside the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke.

Pakistan continued to threaten and Shahid pulled one back in the 46th minute after India lost possession in the midfield, making it 3-5.

India had opportunities to put the game beyond Pakistan's reach, but Sukhjeet missed a one-on-one chance in the 41st minute before Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh also failed to capitalise on promising openings.

Pakistan earned another penalty corner in the closing stages, but their variation failed to trouble the Indian defence.

India were reduced to 10 players again when Lalage was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute, but the defence held firm to secure a victory that keeps their World Cup campaign alive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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