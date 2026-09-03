Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Belgium for co-hosting the recently concluded Hockey World Cup 2026, while also praising the Indian men's and women's teams for their outings in the global showpiece. PM Modi addressed the media after his meeting with Belgian PM Bart De Wever in New Delhi, as he praised Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting the tournament, where Germany won the men's title, while Argentina clinched the women's crown. "Belgium and the Netherlands hosted the Hockey World Cup last month. I congratulate you on this great event," PM Modi said in his address to his Belgian counterpart.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also reserved praise for the Indian men's and women's teams. "I also appreciate the hard work and dedication of my players," he said about the Indian teams.

The Indian men's side had an underwhelming finish of eighth in the tournament after losing the seventh-place classification match to Belgium 3-4 on penalties after being tied 3-3 at the end of regulation time. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament after finishing fourth in the second pool stage.

Meanwhile, the Salima Tete-led women's side secured an impressive fifth-place finish after getting the better of World No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place classification match. The women's side earlier finished third in the second pool stage and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Talking about De Wever's visit to India, the Belgian PM arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Thursday. This is De Wever's first visit to India after assuming office in February last year. Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken is also part of the visiting delegation.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Welcome to India! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. He was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth."

"The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the MEA added.

The visit is focused on strengthening bilateral trade, defence cooperation, renewable energy, technology, and deepening broader India-EU engagement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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