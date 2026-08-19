India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: India walks into the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan with a massive psychological advantage, having been unbeaten across all the tournaments against them during last 10 years. Few contests in world hockey carry the weight and emotion of an India-Pakistan encounter and it will be the same excitement when the two arch-rivals meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The pressure-cooker game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium will decide who stays in the race to the semi-finals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey's most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will take place on Wednesday, August 19.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will be played in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match?

The India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match?

The India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match streamed live on Jiostar app.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri