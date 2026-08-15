The connection between Hero MotoCorp and hockey goes back a long way. It was back in 2010 when the company became a major sponsor for International Hockey Federation (FIH) by backing the men's Hockey World Cup in New Delhi. They expanded their support by becoming the official title sponsor for the inaugural Hockey India League (HIL) starting in January 2013. Since then, they have been a close associate of the global hockey body and they once again signed on as the title Sponsor of the Hockey India League for three seasons, starting from 2024-25. With the men's Hockey World Cup 2026 underway, Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Global Business, Global Product Planning and Global Market Insights, Hero MotoCorp, revealed what the company's future association with the sport will look like.

"Hero MotoCorp's association with FIH goes back more than 15 years. I see the next phase evolving from being a strong commercial partnership to an even deeper commitment to the growth, development and globalisation of hockey. In 2024, Hero MotoCorp renewed its association with the FIH for five years as its Global Leadership Partner—covering major global tournaments and formats—with Hero and its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, leading the charge."

"For us, hockey is not simply about attaching a brand name to a tournament. It is about using the reach and influence of a global company to create greater visibility for the sport, inspire young people and contribute to a stronger hockey ecosystem. Going forward, I see Hero playing three important roles."

"First, helping hockey reach new audiences through innovative formats, digital engagement and stronger storytelling. Second, inspiring the sport's next generation of players, by encouraging grassroots participation and creating pathways for young talent. And third, working with FIH and other stakeholders to make hockey more inclusive, sustainable and commercially stronger,"

India begin their campaign with a group stage clash against Wales and they will look to clinch their first World Cup title since 1975. The hockey ecosystem has gone through a number of changes in the past decade and with Hero MotoCorp getting into a strategic alliance with the Hockey India League, they stand to play a major role in the evolution of the sport.

"Over the last five years, I believe Indian hockey has evolved from being primarily performance-driven to becoming a much more structured and professional sporting ecosystem. One of the biggest changes has been the greater focus on athlete development and high-performance support. Training today is far more scientific, with increased emphasis on fitness, sports science, nutrition, mental conditioning and data-led performance."

"We have also seen a stronger domestic competition structure, particularly with the return of the Hero Hockey India League. The revival of the men's league and the introduction of a dedicated women's league have created valuable platforms for Indian players to compete alongside international talent and gain exposure to different styles of hockey. Another encouraging change is the growing depth and geographical spread of talent, particularly in women's hockey."

"Players from states and regions that have traditionally been underrepresented are increasingly coming through the system and making their mark at the national level. Importantly, there is also greater corporate and institutional participation in sport. Businesses are increasingly looking beyond sponsorship towards long-term partnerships that support athletes, grassroots development and sporting infrastructure," he explained.

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