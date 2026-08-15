India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Free Live Telecast: India are ready to square off against Wales in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match on Saturday at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. As the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 gets underway on August 15, India return to the global stage with that rich legacy behind them, but with a clear understanding that history cannot win matches. For captain Harmanpreet Singh and his team, the challenge is to turn nostalgia into motivation and reputation into results.

The tournament format itself presents a different tactical challenge. Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup will not have a conventional quarterfinal stage.

The top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in the race to the semi-finals. Pools E and F in the second phase will have the top eight teams from the initial stage, while the remaining eight will be left to play for classification in Pools G and H. The teams finishing in top two positions in Pools E and F of second phase will qualify for the semi-finals.

India vs Wales FREE LIVE Telecast, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be played?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be played on Saturday, August 15.

Where will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be held?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be held at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match start?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the free live telecast of the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The free live telecast will be available on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With Agency inputs)

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