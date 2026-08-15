India vs Wales FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, Live Streaming: India are all set to face Wales in the Pool D opener of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. India are chasing their first World Cup title since 1975. The country has also won silver in 1973 and bronze in 1971, while the men's team has enjoyed a strong run at the Olympics in recent years, winning bronze at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Apart from India and Wales, Pool D also consists of England and Pakistan.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, when the team begins its campaign against Wales, the past will be present in the stands, in the stories passed down through generations. But the next chapter will belong to Harmanpreet and his men.

India vs Wales LIVE Streaming, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be played?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be played on Saturday, August 15.

Where will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be held?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be held at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match start?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs Wales, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With Agency inputs)

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