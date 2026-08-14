It was back in 1975 that the Indian men's hockey team last tasted World Cup glory. More than 50 years later, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side would hope to add to the country's Independence Day celebrations as they kick off their campaign against Wales. The country previously won bronze in 1971 and silver in 1973. More than five decades later, the current generation believes it has the experience, depth and belief to change that record.

India enter the tournament with genuine optimism. The country won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal, and followed it with another bronze at the Paris Games. The challenge now is to replicate that consistency on the World Cup stage.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Format

There is a slight change in this edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Unlike previous editions, there won't be crossover matches or quarterfinals. There are a total of four groups: Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D. The top two teams in each group will progress to the second round, where they will be further divided into two groups, consisting of four teams each.

The second stage of the tournament would see the two qualified teams from Pool D face the top two from Pool A. Similarly, the top two teams from Pool B will face the top two from Pool C.

Each of the top two teams from the second-round pools will qualify for the semifinals.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule:

15 August, 13:00 - India versus Wales (Pool D)

15 August, 14:30 - Germany versus Malaysia (Pool B)

15 August, 19:00 - England versus Pakistan (Pool D)

15 August, 21:00 - Belgium versus France (Pool B)

16 August, 11:30 - Australia versus Ireland (Pool C)

16 August, 14:30 - Spain versus South Africa (Pool C)

16 August, 16:00 - Netherlands versus New Zealand (Pool A)

16 August, 19:00 - Argentina versus Japan (Pool A)

17 August, 12:30 - Pakistan versus Wales (Pool D)

17 August, 14:00 - France versus Malaysia (Pool B)

17 August, 15:00 - India versus England (Pool D)

17 August, 20:30 - Germany versus Belgium (Pool B)

18 August, 09:30 - New Zealand versus Japan (Pool A)

18 August, 14:00 - Spain versus Australia (Pool C)

18 August, 17:00 - Ireland versus South Africa (Pool C)

18 August, 18:00 - Argentina versus Netherlands (Pool A)

19 August, 12:30 - England versus Wales (Pool D)

19 August, 15:00 - Pakistan versus India (Pool D)

19 August, 17:00 - France versus Germany (Pool B)

19 August, 20:30 - Belgium versus Malaysia (Pool B)

20 August, 11:00 - Australia versus South Africa (Pool C)

20 August, 12:30 - New Zealand versus Argentina (Pool A)

20 August, 17:00 - Ireland versus Spain (Pool C)

20 August, 18:00 - Netherlands versus Japan (Pool A)

21 August, 11:00 - 3rd Pool B versus 4th Pool C (Pool H)

21 August, 14:00 - 3rd Pool C versus 4th Pool B (Pool H)

21 August, 17:00 - 1st Pool C versus 2nd Pool B (Pool F)

21 August, 20:30 - 1st Pool B versus 2nd Pool C (Pool F)

22 August, 10:00 - 3rd Pool A versus 4th Pool D (Pool G)

22 August, 13:00 - 3rd Pool D versus 4th Pool A (Pool G)

22 August, 16:00 - 1st Pool A versus 2nd Pool D (Pool E)

22 August, 19:00 - 1st Pool D versus 2nd Pool A (Pool E)

23 August, 11:30 - 4th Pool B versus 4th Pool C (Pool H)

23 August, 14:30 - 3rd Pool B versus 3rd Pool C (Pool H)

23 August, 17:30 - 1st Pool B versus 1st Pool C (Pool F)

23 August, 20:30 - 2nd Pool B versus 2nd Pool C (Pool F)

24 August, 09:30 - 4th Pool A versus 4th Pool D (Pool G)

24 August, 12:30 - 3rd Pool A versus 3rd Pool D (Pool G)

24 August, 14:45 - 2nd Pool A versus 2nd Pool D (Pool E)

24 August, 18:00 - 1st Pool A versus 1st Pool D (Pool E)

28 August, 09:30 - 3rd Pool G versus 3rd Pool H (13th/14th place)

28 August, 11:00 - 4th Pool G versus 4th Pool H (15th/16th place)

28 August, 12:30 - 2nd Pool G versus 2nd Pool H (11th/12th place)

28 August, 14:00 - 1st Pool G versus 1st Pool H (9th/10th place)

28 August, 15:00 - 3rd Pool E versus 3rd Pool F (5th/6th place)

28 August, 17:00 - 4th Pool E versus 4th Pool F (7th/8th place)

28 August, 18:00 - 1st Pool E versus 2nd Pool F (Semifinal)

28 August, 20:30 - 1st Pool F versus 2nd Pool E (Semifinal)

30 August, 14:00 - Loser Semifinal 1 versus Loser Semifinal 2 (Bronze medal)

30 August, 16:30 - Winner Semifinal 1 versus Winner Semifinal 2 (Final)

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming:

The broadcast of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network. The tournament will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

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