India's men's hockey team has had a roller-coaster journey in the World Cup, from winning the inaugural bronze in 1971 to lifting the title in 1975 and then enduring a long wait for another podium finish. The eight-time Olympic champions' only World Cup triumph came in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, when Ajit Pal Singh's side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final. Pakistan remain the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, while the Netherlands, Australia and Germany have won it three times each. Belgium are the other champions.

Here is a look at India's World Cup journey through the 2023 edition:

1971 Barcelona

The World Cup was conceived after India and Pakistan jointly proposed a hockey tournament on the lines of football's World Cup at the FIH Council meeting in 1969. Pakistan were initially awarded the hosting rights, but political tensions between the two countries forced the inaugural edition to be shifted to Barcelona.

India topped Pool A after beating France, Argentina, Kenya and West Germany, but lost 1-2 to Pakistan in the semi-finals. Pakistan went on to beat Spain in the final to become the inaugural champions, while India defeated Kenya 2-1 to take the bronze medal.

1973 Amsterdam

India reached the final of the second World Cup in Amsterdam but missed out on the title after a dramatic finish against hosts the Netherlands. The Indian team finished second in Pool A behind West Germany before beating Pakistan in the semi-finals, with B P Govinda scoring the decisive goal.

The final ended 2-2 after extra time before the Netherlands prevailed in the penalty shootout to claim their maiden World Cup title.

1975 Kuala Lumpur

March 15, 1975 remains the defining date in Indian hockey's World Cup history.

Led by Ajit Pal Singh, India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final to win their only World Cup title so far. Pakistan took the lead, but Surjit Singh equalised in the 44th minute before Ashok Kumar scored the winner in the 51st minute. Seven time Olympic champion India had topped their pool before defeating Malaysia in the semi-finals.

1978 Buenos Aires

India's title defence ended in disappointment as the defending champions failed to qualify for the semi-finals and finished sixth. India won three of their six pool matches but suffered two defeats, including a heavy 0-7 loss to West Germany. Pakistan regained the title by defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in the final, while Australia finished third.

1982 Mumbai

India hosted the World Cup for the first time in Mumbai but could not make it to the final four, finishing fifth.

Pakistan remained unbeaten and defeated West Germany 3-1 in the final at the Wankhede Stadium to win their third World Cup title.India's Rajinder Singh Senior emerged as the tournament's leading scorer with 12 goals.

1986 London

India endured their worst World Cup campaign to that point, finishing 12th and last in London.

Mohammad Shahid, however, was a standout performer for India and his dazzling dribbling earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Australia defeated England 2-1 in the final, while West Germany finished third. Three-time champions Pakistan ended 11th.

1990 Lahore

The World Cup in Lahore was played amid political tensions, hostile home crowd and heightened security concerns.

India, captained by Pargat Singh, finished 10th but earned the FIH Fair Play Award for maintaining their composure in difficult circumstances. The Netherlands defeated Pakistan to win the title, while Australia took the bronze medal.

1994 Sydney

Under captain Jude Felix, India finished fifth in Sydney, their best World Cup result on artificial turf at that stage.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the final to win the title, with Australia finishing third.

1998 Utrecht

European teams dominated the tournament in Utrecht, with hosts the Netherlands defeating Spain in the final to claim their third World Cup title.

Germany finished third, while India, led by Dhanraj Pillay, struggled to adapt to the conditions and finished ninth.

2002 Kuala Lumpur

The 2002 edition marked the introduction of the 16-team World Cup format.

Germany defeated Australia in the final to win the title, while the Netherlands finished third. India managed three wins, one draw and five defeats in nine matches and ended the tournament in 10th place.

2006 Monchengladbach

India endured another difficult campaign under captain Dilip Tirkey, failing to win a single match in the pool stage.

They drew against South Africa but lost their other matches to finish at the bottom of their pool.

India later defeated South Africa in the classification match, with Rajpal Singh scoring the winner, to finish 11th among the 12 participating teams. Germany defeated Australia in the final to retain the title, while Spain took the bronze medal.

2010 Delhi

India's biggest highlight at the 2010 World Cup on home soil came in the pool stage when they thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-1 before a packed Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

India finished fourth in their pool and missed out on a semi-final berth, eventually ending the tournament eighth. Australia defeated Germany 2-1 in the final to lift the title, while the Netherlands secured the bronze medal.

India's wait for another World Cup podium finish continued.

2014 The Hague

India endured a disappointing campaign in The Hague, suffering heavy defeats to Belgium, England and Australia and finishing ninth in the pool stage. Akashdeep Singh was India's standout performer, scoring five goals in the tournament.

Australia thrashed hosts the Netherlands 6-1 in the final to win the title, while Argentina took the bronze medal.

2018 Bhubaneswar

India hosted the World Cup in Odisha ,the hockey heartland of the country, for the first time.

Led by captain Manpreet Singh, India drew against Belgium and defeated South Africa and Canada to finish top of their pool.

However, the hosts lost a closely fought quarter-final 1-2 to the Netherlands and finished sixth, their best World Cup result in several years. Belgium defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to win their maiden World Cup title, while Australia finished third.

2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

India hosted the World Cup for the second successive time and again finished second in their pool.

The hosts, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, were knocked out by New Zealand in a penalty shootout in the crossover match and eventually finished ninth. Germany defeated Belgium in a shootout to win the title, while the Netherlands finished third.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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