Former India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has urged the current players not to let the pressure of the World Cup affect their game, asking them to trust their preparation and enjoy the occasion. The FIH World Cup will be jointly hosted by Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Wavre, Belgium, from August 15 to 30. The Indian men's team is led by ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, while the women's side is captained by Salima Tete.

The men's team, which has won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, will aim to end its long World Cup podium drought. India last finished on the podium in 1975, when it won gold.

"The FIH World Cup is the second biggest tournament in hockey after the Olympics and naturally, the whole world is watching, and all eyes are on you. That brings a lot of pressure," Sreejesh told JioStar.

"But you cannot let that pressure affect your game. When you start thinking too much about it, your performance drops. And when your performance drops, the pressure increases even more. So the key is to stay calm, focus on your role, and trust your training," said the 38-year-old goalkeeping great, who was part of both of India's bronze-winning Olympic campaigns.

The Indian men's team is placed in Pool D and will play the opener against Wales on August 15. They will then take on England and Pakistan on August 17 and 19 respectively.

"Most importantly, you are playing in the World Cup. This is what you have worked for. Just enjoy the moment and give your best on the pitch," he added.

He sounded optimistic about India's chances in the global tournament despite the team's unimpressive performance in the FIH Pro League, where it finished eighth among nine teams.

"In my opinion, the way this team is set up and the progress we have made, a top four finish is the minimum we should aim for. Looking at the pool we have been drawn in, we have the quality and the depth to achieve that.

"Anything beyond that, silver, gold, or bronze, would be a bonus. The team is playing with confidence, and we have the experience to handle big games. We should not settle for less. The target is clear, we are here to compete and make our mark," said Sreejesh.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri