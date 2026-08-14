It's a wait that dates back to more than half a century and the Indian men's hockey team would be determined to break the jinx this time when it begins its title quest at the FIH World Cup with a clash against Wales in Amstelveen, The Netherlands on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side would hope to add to the country's Independence Day celebrations by beating Wales to set the tone for a campaign that could finally end one of Indian hockey's longest-standing droughts which goes back 51 years.

India's last and only World Cup triumph came in 1975, when Ajit Pal Singh's team defeated Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

"We want to write our own piece of history in Indian hockey," coach Craig Fulton said ahead of the tournament, acknowledging the weight of the legacy while insisting that his players must create their own story rather than live in the shadow of 1975.

The country previously won bronze in 1971 and silver in 1973.

More than five decades later, the current generation believes it has the experience, depth and belief to change that record.

India enter the tournament with genuine optimism. The country won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal, and followed it with another bronze at the Paris Games.

The challenge now is to replicate that consistency on the World Cup stage.

"We have come here with the same passion, mindset and preparation," captain Harmanpreet had said.

"There is no pressure to win a medal in the World Cup; rather, it is our responsibility." The opening assignment against 15th-ranked Wales appears favourable on paper for eighth-ranked India, but coach Craig Fulton's side knows that a strong start is essential.

England, ranked third in the world, and Pakistan, ranked 12th, await later in the pool, making every point valuable.

After a disappointing eighth-place finish in the nine-team Pro League last season, the team found its rhythm in the last phase of the European leg, defeating reigning world and European champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands.

The Asia Cup title in Rajgir has also strengthened belief within the squad.

Fulton has opted for a blend of experience and youth after trying out 33 players during the 2025-26 Pro League season.

Veteran mid-fielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player with 417 international appearances, provides leadership and composure, while eight players are set to experience the World Cup for the first time.

With PR Sreejesh having retired after the Paris Olympics, the responsibility in front of the goal now rests with the younger Mohit HS and Suraj Karkera.

At the other end, Harmanpreet's penalty corner expertise remains one of India's biggest attacking weapons, with experienced defender Amit Rohidas expected to provide stability alongside him.

The mid-field will revolve around Manpreet and Hardik Singh, while the attacking line will look towards Abhishek and Mandeep, who is only 12 matches away from 300 caps.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who was part of India's 2011 cricket World Cup-winning campaign and later worked with the hockey team at the Paris Olympics, believes the squad is equipped to handle the pressure of a long tournament.

On the other hand, playing its second consecutive World Cup, Wales has prepared for the tournament by playing practice games against England, Australia and Spain and will be eager to produce an upset.

For India a victory would provide momentum before the much tougher pool clashes against England on August 17 and arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19.

A strong showing would also provide valuable momentum ahead of next month's Asian Games, where India will chase gold and a qualification spot for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Match begins at 4.30 IST.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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