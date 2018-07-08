Dipa Karmakar Wins Gold In Gymnastics World Challenge Cup

Dipa Karmakar, returning to action after a long lay-off of nearly two years due to injury, who had finished fourth in vault event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 14.150 to win gold at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup on Sunday. She had topped the qualification also with a score of 13.400. This is Dipa's first medal in a World Challenge Cup. Dipa, who is being accompanied by her coach Bisheshwar Nandi, has also qualified in balance beam finals by finishing third in the qualification with a score of 11.850. Dipa had suffered an Anetrior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury after Rio Olympics and had undergone surgery.