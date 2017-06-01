 
don't
miss
All Sports
Golf
Golf

Tiger Woods Appears Unsteady, Disoriented In Police Dash-Cam Video Of DUI Arrest

Updated: 01 June 2017 09:53 IST

Police in Jupiter, Florida, released dash-cam footage of the arrest of Tiger Woods for driving under the influence two days earlier.

Tiger Woods Appears Unsteady, Disoriented In Police Dash-Cam Video Of DUI Arrest
Florida's Jupiter Police Department released dashboard camera footage of the arrest of golfer Tiger Woods © Jupiter Police Department

Police in Jupiter, Florida, released dash-cam footage Wednesday of the arrest of Tiger Woods for driving under the influence two days earlier. The videos show the golf superstar unsteady, disoriented and struggling to comply with sobriety tests.

Woods, 41, was arrested near his home in Jupiter after police noticed his 2015 Mercedes pulled over toward the side of a road. After failing his roadside tests, he was charged with DUI, as well as improper parking, although no alcohol was found in his system. Woods was taken to jail and subsequently released on his own recognizance.

In a statement he released Monday, Woods claimed that he was suffering from "an unexpected reaction to prescription medications." Officers noted in their report that Woods was "extremely slow to answer questions, had slurred and mumbled speech, and was slow to provide" documents such as his license and registration.

Woods underwent back surgery last month, marking the fourth time in his career that he has undergone such a procedure, and he is expected to miss the rest of the PGA Tour season. The 14-time major winner has struggled with ailments and personal issues for the past several years, but his arrest - with an unflattering mug shot that went viral - represents a new low point.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Jack Nicklaus said. "Tiger is a friend. He's been great for the game of golf, and I think he needs all our help. And we wish him well. . . . I hope he gets out of it and I hope he plays golf again. He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I'll be one of them."

Police said Woods was found asleep at the wheel when they approached and that he then had trouble finding the window button. The report describes Woods as falling back asleep multiple times before he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

"I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," Woods said in his statement. "I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

When initially asked where he was coming from, Woods replied, "L.A," and told them he was heading to "Orange County," indicating that he thought he was in Southern California. Officers noted that both driver's side tires of the Mercedes were flat, with "minor damage to both respective rims," damage to the front and rear bumpers and a rear taillight that appeared to be out.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," Woods said. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Tiger Woods Golf
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jupiter police released dash-cam footage of the arrest of Woods
  • Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter
  • Woods was extremely slow to answer questions: Police
Related Articles
Tiger Woods Was Asleep At Wheel, Passed Breath Test: Police
Tiger Woods Was Asleep At Wheel, Passed Breath Test: Police
Tiger Woods Sorry After Arrest, Says Alcohol Not Involved
Tiger Woods Sorry After Arrest, Says Alcohol Not Involved
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under Influence
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under Influence
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.