Indian Open Golf Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Updated: 11 March 2020 21:11 IST

Indian Open, which was scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed.

Organisers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament. © AFP

The Indian Open, which was scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed. The European Tour and the Asian Tour, who co-sanction the Indian Open, said in a statement the decision was made following consultation between the two and the tournament's title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd. "All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage," said the European Tour in its statement.

"In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India. As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament," European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said.

