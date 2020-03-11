The Indian Open, which was scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed. The European Tour and the Asian Tour, who co-sanction the Indian Open, said in a statement the decision was made following consultation between the two and the tournament's title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd. "All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage," said the European Tour in its statement.