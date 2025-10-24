India's Gaganjeet Bhullar is hoping that a physical and mental overhaul can help him move to the next level at International Series Philippines, just three weeks after falling short in an agonising fashion in Indonesia. The 11-time Asian Tour champion was in a three-way tie for the lead along with Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and Wade Ormsby of Australia going into the final round of the Jakarta International Championship, the fifth of nine elevated Asian Tour events that form a pathway onto LIV Golf through a season-long rankings race.

Bhullar ultimately fell away to T19 after a four-over final round, while Ormsby, the 2023 International Series Thailand champion, edged out International Series Morocco winner Vincent to deny the Zimbabwean a second successive tournament victory in the series.

The result put Vincent top of the rankings and in pole position for that LIV Golf spot next season, while Ormsby, a two-time Hong Kong Open champion, moved up to third.

Bhullar, who sits on 35th, needs a good result or two as the series heads for a thrilling conclusion with plenty of points at stake in a helter-skelter four tournaments in five weeks.

He said: "It has been a really good year. I have been striking the ball well and staying consistent. In Jakarta, I led for most of the tournament, but Wade played brilliantly over the final stretch.

"I've been working hard on my mental game - focusing, visualizing, meditating - and I feel both mentally and physically in a great place." With a stacked field including former world No.1 Dustin Johnson and fellow major champions Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as another 11 LIV Golf stars, Bhullar won't have it easy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)