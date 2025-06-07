Top-seeded Jannik Sinner entered the final of the highly coveted French Open 2025 with a memorable win over the sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic in the semi-final match on Friday (IST). The Italian registered a scoreline 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 and knocked the 24-time Grand Slam winner out of the title race. With this win, Sinner marched into the final of French Open 2025 and will now face the second-seeded and the defending champions Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash on Sunday. It will be Sinner's maiden French Open title.

Though the match was one-sided as reflected by the scoreline, it did have many thrills and moments of genius from the 38-year-old Djokovic, who produced some great shots. But he let slip three set points on return at 5-4 in the third set, and Sinner's relentless hard work and consistency reaped rewards.

Speaking after the match, the world number one said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. It is just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I am very happy with how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players."

"What he (Djokovic) is doing is incredible, and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it is amazing," he added.

Alcaraz stands one victory away from defending his crown at Paris after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set of their gripping semi-final clash on Friday

.The 22-year-old Spaniard led Musetti 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 when the Italian retired from the match after two hours and 25 minutes.

With the scoreline reading 0-5 in the third set, Musetti called the physio to receive treatment on his upper left leg. He continued to struggle and eventually retired from the match.

(With ANI Inputs)