French Open 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: World No. 1 faces off against World No. 2, as Italy's Jannik Sinner takes on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2025 final. Alcaraz is looking for back-to-back French Open titles, having won it for the first time in 2024. On the other hand, Sinner is aiming to make it three successive Grand Slam titles in a row, having already won the US Open 2024 and the Australian Open 2025. This is the first time that both players are meeting in a Grand Slam final. Both men are unbeaten in Grand Slam finals (Alcaraz 4-0, Sinner 3-0) in their career so far.

French Open 2025 Final LIVE Telecast, Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match will take place on Sunday, June 8 (IST).

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match be held?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match will be held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match is expected to start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)