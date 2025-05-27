Novak Djokovic sets out on his latest pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open on Tuesday, as women's contenders Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva get their campaigns under way. The 38-year-old Djokovic starts off against 98th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald, three days after becoming only the third man to win 100 ATP titles with his victory in Geneva. "Obviously winning 100th title, that is a nice milestone, of course, definitely much needed for my game and confidence level coming into Roland Garros," said Djokovic.

"I needed to win matches, and particularly on this surface.

"I'm the type of player that needs to get some matches under his belt before the big tournaments."

Three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic is on the same half of the draw as world number one Jannik Sinner and last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Seeded sixth, Djokovic returns to Paris for the first time since beating Carlos Alcaraz to capture a much coveted Olympic gold medal last August.

"After the Geneva title, I feel more confident. I feel more positive about my level," said Djokovic.

"I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives."

World number three Zverev hopes to go a step further than 12 months ago when he lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets, his third defeat in as many Grand Slam finals.

His preparation has been far from ideal. As a last-minute entry in Hamburg, he lost in the round of 16 and blamed illness for a lacklustre display.

He then revealed his journey to Paris was delayed after his plane, which was also carrying other tennis players, got struck by lightning, which forced it turn around and do an emergency landing.

Zverev takes on US teenager Learner Tien, who beat the German in straight sets in Acapulco in February.

Fifth seed Jack Draper, who won at Indian Wells and reached the Madrid final, takes on Mattia Bellucci in round one, while 11th seed Daniil Medvedev meets Cameron Norrie.

Alex de Minaur, a quarter-finalist at each of the past four majors, squares off against Laslo Djere. Czech teenager and Miami champion Jakub Mensik faces home hope Alexandre Muller.

- Gauff, Andreeva ones to watch -

In the women's draw, 2022 runner-up Gauff plays Australia's Olivia Gadecki, who has just one Grand Slam main draw match win to her credit.

Gauff, the 2023 US Open winner, has not won a tournament since last year's WTA Finals but reached the finals at both Madrid and Rome this month.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence, but I think I'm just putting those results in the past and focusing on the next two weeks here," said Gauff.

The 21-year-old American has reached the quarter-finals or better in each of her past four visits to Roland Garros.

Rising Russian star Andreeva is eyeing her maiden Grand Slam crown after WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells.

She also won silver in doubles at last year's Olympics, two months after a sparkling run to the last four at Roland Garros before falling to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva faces Spanish world number 98 Cristina Bucsa in the first round.

"I'm super excited to be back. The practices and everything is going good so far. I just can't wait to start the tournament," said sixth-seeded Andreeva.

Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, is also in action. The Tunisian is unseeded after battling injury and meets Poland's Magdalena French.

There is also a clash of mothers as two-time former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer, a surprise 2009 US Open semi-finalist who will retire after Wimbledon.

mw/jc

