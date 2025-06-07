Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Live Updates French Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: World number one Aryna Sabalenka targets a French Open title as she faces second-ranked Coco Gauff at Roland Garros on Saturday. It will be the first time the world's top two players have met in a women's Grand Slam final since Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open. Sabalenka and Gauff faced off in the 2023 US Open final, when the former led by a set before imploding as the latter claimed her maiden major title.
Players enter the court!
World number 2 Coco Gauff enters the Court Philippe-Chatrier while World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka follows her. Both the players are getting ready for the final match. We shall have a start soon stay connected, folks!
A look at head-to-head!
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff both have played a total of 10 matches against each other. The equation is even with both of them winning five matches at each. In the last four matches between the two, Sabalenka has won three, while Gauff has bagged just one.
It's World No.1 vs 2!
The final of the women's singles competition at the French Open 2025 is between the top two-ranked stars, the world number one Aryna Sabalenka, and world number two Coco Gauff, who reached the final in 2022 at the same venue. Both Sabalenka and Gauff are chasing their first-ever French Open singles title. This will be Sabalenka's fourth overall Grand Slam title, while for Gauff, it could be her second major title.