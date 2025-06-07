The final of the women's singles competition at the French Open 2025 is between the top two-ranked stars, the world number one Aryna Sabalenka, and world number two Coco Gauff, who reached the final in 2022 at the same venue. Both Sabalenka and Gauff are chasing their first-ever French Open singles title. This will be Sabalenka's fourth overall Grand Slam title, while for Gauff, it could be her second major title.