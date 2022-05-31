Story ProgressBack to home
Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka Knocked Out Of French Open Women's Doubles
French Open: India's Sania Mirza and Czech Lucie Hradecka lost 4-6, 3-6 to US pair Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula in Rd 3
Sania Mirza is a veteran Indian tennis player.© AFP
India's Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday as they lost 4-6, 3-6 to US pair Coco Gauff-Jessica Pegula in the third round.
More to follow.
