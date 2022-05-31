World number one Iga Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Monday, dropping the first set in their French Open last-16 clash before going on to make the quarter-finals with a 32nd successive win. Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third best winning streak this century set by Justine Henin 14 years ago. In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own and then clawed her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed.

As the 2020 Roland Garros champion's streak looked in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 in the second set for a leg injury.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her way to the fourth round, returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.

Swiatek carved out a double break in the decider and will face US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

Rublev advances

Russian world number seven Andrey Rublev reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Monday when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired from their last-16 clash with a left knee injury.

Rublev was ahead 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 when Sinner quit as he set-up a last-eight clash against either compatriot and world number two Daniil Medvedev or 23rd seeded Marin Cilic.

Rublev will be playing in his fifth quarter-final at the majors after Australia in 2021, the French Open in 2020 and the US Open in 2017 and 2020.