French Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek Enters Final With 34th Straight Win
Polish world no 1 Iga Swiatek continued her unbeaten run to 34 matches as she swept past Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the women's singles semi-final to reach the summit clash at Roland Garros.
World Ni 1 Iga Swiatek has reached the French Open 2022 final© AFP
(More to follow...)
