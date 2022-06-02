Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Coco Gauff Defeats Martina Trevisan To Set Up Title Clash With Iga Swiatek
Coco Gauff is now the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.
Coco Gauff in action against Martina Trevisan.© AFP
Coco Gauff will face world number one Iga Swiatek for the French Open title after the teenager eased into her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Martina Trevisan on Thursday.
The 18-year-old American claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win in a nervous match which saw both players featuring in a major semi-final for the first time.
Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.
More updates to follow
