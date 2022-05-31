Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Alexander Zverev Defeats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Semi-Finals
Third seed Alexander Zverev defeats sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) to enter semi-finals
Alexander Zverev in action against Carlos Alcaraz.© AFP
French Open: Alexander Zverev defeats Carlos Alcaraz to enter semi-finals
More to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2022 Tennis
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.