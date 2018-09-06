 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Won't Pressurise Lionel Messi To Return, Say Argentine Football Association

Updated: 06 September 2018 22:46 IST

Messi is yet to win a major trophy with his country despite competing in five World Cups and eight Copa Americas.

Won
Lionel Messi has scored 65 goals in 128 appearances for Argentina © AFP

Claiming that Lionel Messi has given Argentina much more than he has received in return, Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia said on Thursday that he will not put any pressure on the FC Barcelona star to return to the fold. "We have to be thankful. He has done a lot for the national team and we have repaid him in the worst possible way," Tapia was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. Messi has taken an indefinite break from the Argentina squad after captaining them to the round-of-16. Interim head coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi's absence will be felt.

"We miss him. But we have to let him be, in peace. He has to enjoy his family, his life. We shall see what happens later," he told TyC Sports. 

"Once we have a project, a name (new full-time coach), we will see what Leo thinks."

Messi is yet to win a major trophy with his country despite competing in five World Cups and eight Copa Americas.

The 31-year old has scored 65 goals in 128 appearances since making his debut with Argentina in August 2005.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Lionel Messi Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AFA said they will not put any pressure on Lionel Messi to return
  • Messi has taken an indefinite break from the Argentina squad
  • Messi is yet to win a major trophy with his country
Related Articles
Lionel Messi Admits He Was Surprised By Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid
Lionel Messi Admits He Was Surprised By Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid
La Liga: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hit Doubles In 8-2 Rout Of Huesca
La Liga: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hit Doubles In 8-2 Rout Of Huesca
Asian Games: Forget Lionel Messi, China
Asian Games: Forget Lionel Messi, China's 'Nine-Goal Diva' Is World's Hottest Striker
Lionel Messi Left Out Of Argentina Squad For Friendlies
Lionel Messi Left Out Of Argentina Squad For Friendlies
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.