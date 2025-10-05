Wilfried Zaha scored in the 33rd minute, Kristijan Kahlina recorded his 11th clean sheet of the season, and Charlotte beat nine-man D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday to secure a home playoff match. Charlotte (18-13-2) is unbeaten in its last five meetings with D.C. United (5-18-10), outscoring them 7-1 during the stretch. Zaha, who snapped a five-match goalless streak last Saturday, played it to Nikola Petkovic from the corner of the 18-yard box and got it back for a bending finish inside the far post.

D.C. United played two guys down after Luis Barraza and Aarón Herrera each received a red card in the opening 30 minutes. A VAR review showed Barraza was outside the 18-yard box when he grabbed the ball. Herrera was given a straight red card for violent conduct after headbutting Zaha.

Charlotte is 6-10-1 in away matches this season — its most road victories in the regular season. Charlotte also tied tie the club's single-season mark for away points at 19.

