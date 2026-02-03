The Saudi Pro League witnessed an unprecedented standoff as Cristiano Ronaldo opted to sit out of Al Nassr's 1-0 victory against Al Riyadh on Monday. The absence of the top goalscorer in the world wasn't down to injury or workload but rather the transfer of his former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, from Al Ittihad to Al Nassr. It has been reported that Ronaldo deliberately missed the match as a mark of protest against the league's hierarchy. Ronaldo's frustration is reportedly directed at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund that holds controlling stakes in Saudi Arabia's "Big Four" clubs.

The Portuguese star is reportedly fuming with what he calls 'lack of competitive parity', specifically regarding the lavish reinforcements provided to Al Hilal. The fact that Al-Hilal, league leaders in the Saudi Pro League, successfully secured Benzema on a free transfer to bolster an already dominant squad featuring Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez, etc., says it all about the sort of transfer business that goes on in the league.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, concluded their winter window on a quiet note, with the club only signing 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem.

According to reports, Ronaldo opposed the move, saying "competitive balance" has to be maintained in the league. Despite these efforts, the PIF-backed move for Benzema was finalised just in time before the transfer window ended. As a mark of protest, Ronaldo decided to keep himself out of the matchday squad.

Karim Benzema is officially Hilali pic.twitter.com/7YX5STm2z9 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) February 2, 2026

It has also been reported that Al Nassr's sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semedo - both Portuguese -- have had their authority "frozen" by the club's board. The changes in power dynamics came after manager Jorge Jesus' public admission that the club lacks the "political power" of Al Hilal. Ronaldo, a man who remains as ambitious as he has ever been, understandably feels alone in the hunt for the league title.

In Ronaldo's absence, it was Senegal forward Sadio Mane whose solitary strike earned Al-Nassr all three points. As the team prepares for a crucial showdown against Al Ittihad this Friday, it would be interesting to see if Ronaldo takes the field.